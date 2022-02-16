A talented Ghanaian photographer known as Seyram on social media has taken a powerful shot of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, making it look like London

The combination of day and night views of the interchange is giving many Ghanaians goosebumps on social media

Seyram earlier took a similar shot of the Pokuase Interchange that made a lot of waves and caught the attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways

Seyram, a talented Ghanaian photographer, explorer and drone pilot curator, has released another breathtaking video he recorded right in Ghana that is making waves online.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the gentleman's work went viral when he made the Pokuase Interchange look like Dubai with his creativity in a video.

The finished work was so impressive that it captured the attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, who commented on the video.

Now, Seyram has replicated the work on the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, and social media users are going gaga all over again after viewing the exciting footage.

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

Beautiful reactions kept flying all over the comment section of the video Seyram shared on both his Twitter and Instagram handles.

@pacify_kay replying to @__theSeyram calls him a talented lad:

Charlie u a gem. I posted that of the Pokuase interchange on my stats and someone asked if it was Ghana

odogwu_tnx described the photographer as a magic maker:

The magician on it again..!!!

@FLEXY024 Replying to @__theSeyram commented:

Imagine sky scrapers at around it

Watch the powerful video below

