Beautiful pictures of the Ghanaian girl who carried the AFCON trophy during the CAN 2008 in Ghana has surfaced online

Mimi Boatenteng is now 22 years and is pursuing a bachelors degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University College London

Many Ghanaians who saw the all-grown photos of Mimi had a lot to say about her at the comments section

Photos of the all grown gorgeous Ghanaian lady who carried the AFCON trophy at the CAN 2008 has surfaced on social media and has been gathering a lot of reactions.

All-grown Mimi, little Mimi at CAN 2008 Photo credit: mimiboateng/Instagram

Mimi Boateng, as she is legally called made her first appearance in the sports space in 2008 when she was graciously ushered onto the football pitch at the start of the tournament in Ghana with the trophy accompanied by drums and songs while she was comfortably seated in a palanquin dressed in rich kente fabrics and ornaments.

YEN.com.gh sighted on Mimi's LinkedIn page that she is pursuing an Electrical and Electronic Engineering degree at the University College London.

She turned 22 years on 21st January 2022.

Some of the interesting comments that were left under Mimi's photos posted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook have been highlighted below;

Koranteng Sampson commented:

For more than 3 decades now she still remains the only Ghanaian to lift the AFCON trophy

Manuel OneGh wrote:

The forehead is an evidence that God is Good

Okumaning Mensah replied:

She looks like certain party woman organizer I know in Bono region

From Charlotte B Bawah:

Forehead geng, we rock

Ama Godiva commented:

Same beautiful skin

