Yvonne Nelson in an interview has opened up about making only Ghc300 from one of the first movie roles she played

She shared with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe on the Mahyease show that she made more money from working with Nigerian movie producers than Ghanaians

Regardless of the poor payment, a passion for acting motivated the actor to keep going

Gorgeous Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has recently opened up about one of the earliest paychecks in her career.

Speaking to Afia Amankwa on the Mahyease show, Yvonne revealed that after her role in the movie, Princess Tyra, she was paid Ghc300 but ended up taking Ghc150 home. According to her, she was made to use Ghc150 out of the Ghc300 to pay for dues.

She intimated that, throughout her acting career, she was able to make a chunk of her money from Nigerian movies she featured in beacuse they pay well in comparison to what Ghanaian movies pay.

Yvonne added that at the early stages in her career, some movie producers took advantage of them and paid them very low but they stayed commited to the craft because they enjoyed it.

The movie producer shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

