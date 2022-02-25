A wife recently opened up about lying to her husband to get him to treat her better

In a post on Facebook, she narrated experiencing a change in her husband's character after giving birth and gaining weight as well as experiencing complexion change

The woman decided to let her husband believe her former boyfriend wants her back and after doing that, her partner began treating her right

A young Ghanaian wife has recently taken to social media to recount how she managed to get her husband to pay special attention to her.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh in a popular Facebook group called Tell It Mom, the woman anonymously revealed that she had to lie to her husband that her ex-boyfriend wants her back before she started getting attention from him.

The wife narrated that after giving birth, she increased in weight and experienced a change in complexion and that was followed by a change in how her husband relates with her.

" I have gained weight three times and my belly too has become big kakra and my skin is now dark as well so the beauty has come down small. Off late Opana's behavior is not that pleasing"

In a quest to ensure things get better, the young woman devised a plan to get her husband jealous to the point that he would start treating her better.

" I decided to do something. I just used two weeks, making myself busy with phone calls and setting alarm on my phone as a call and receiving it"

Eventually, she achieved her goal after her husband noticed how busy she had become and found out why.

"I told him that my ex came to me saying we should come back together though am married and that he can't stand it whenever he sees me. That I look more beautiful"

From that moment, her husband's attitude towards her changed and he started treating her better.

"Opana was quiet and since then, before I woke everywhere will be swept, dishes washed, baby food ready, and bed laid"

