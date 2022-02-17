Bishop TD Jakes of The Potter's House in the United States of America has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo

In a Twitter post, the church leader observed that Akufo-Addo's presidency has witnessed unprecedented social and political growth

The acclaimed cleric uploaded a video to introduce the Ghanaian president as one of the speakers for his upcoming leadership summit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Acclaimed church leader, Bishop TD Jakes of The Potter's House, has indicated that the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo has witnessed unprecedented social and political growth.

According to the cleric, born Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr, the unparalleled development in those spheres has ''revitalised [Ghana] and set the foundation for its future''.

In a Twitter post, TD Jakes shared a video along with the message to introduce President Nana Akufo-Addo as one of the speakers for his upcoming summit on leadership.

Akufo-Addo's Presidency has seen Unprecedented Social and Political Growth - TD Jakes. Photo credit: e.TV Ghana (Facebook)/TD Jakes

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Welcome to @ThisIsILS, President @NAkufoAddo! His Excellency’s presidency in Ghana has seen unprecedented social and political growth that has revitalized the country and set the foundation for its future.''

The 2022 International Leadership Summit, ILS, is slated to begin from March 31 to April 2, 2022, in the United States of America.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

Scores of people, including Ghanaians have reacted to the video. Read some of the selected comments below:

Nana Ansah Obofour commented:

''UK and America economy koraaa collapse, but Ghana economic foundation is strong so no wonder T.D Jakes all dey see, if you no dey see, some of us our eyes dey see, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson mpo dey struggle.''

RasJahBinghi said:

''Please don't entertain any political stuff, a politician will let you down with a huge disgrace.

''I'm in Ghana and no good foundation is built by anyone, we are suffering and the hardship level is above a boiling point.''

@YAW@kyleS_mith1 said:

''One of the best Presidents, pls don’t mind the negative guyz under de post bunch of them are the NDC.''

@AbaMansa said:

''The President of the Republic of Ghana is a God sent to us … Time will vindicate him and his works to the whole world.'''

Silence is not Golden in Marriage; Bishop TD Jakes Declares

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Bishop TD Jakes has taken to social media to share his thought on marriage and silence.

In a Twitter post, the popular cleric said silence is not golden in marriage. "In a marriage, silence is not golden,'' he said.

The statement is a proverb that emphasises the importance of saying nothing when the occasion demands our silence.

TD Jakes has advised married couples that such a proverb is not applicable to marriage and many have reacted to that piece of advice.

Nigel Gaisie Speaks After His Bedroom Video with Pretty Lady Emerged

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian church leader, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has hit back at the slew of trolls reacting to a video showing him lying shirtless in bed with a young lady on social media.

The General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel debunked claims that he was having an affair with the lady, who was tagged as a slay queen.

In a Facebook post, now deleted, Prophet Gaisie disclosed that the lady whose name he revealed as Sandrah Mantey, is the daughter of his blood sister.

Source: YEN.com.gh