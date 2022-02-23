A man summoned the courage to woo his desired lady but lost the courage to make an impression as soon as she gave him audience

The man who appeared shy kept avoiding the lady's gaze as he tried to strike a conversation while the lady recorded him

Despite efforts from the lady named Charity to get him to state his business with her, the man shyly said he'd discuss it with her when next they meet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A shy Nigerian man crawled back into his shell just as he came out in a hilarious wooing attempt that has gone viral on the net.

The man had tried wooing a lady on a street but couldn't follow through with it after she granted him an audience.

He avoided her gaze Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, the man approached the lady and tried to exchange pleasantries with her.

He kept avoiding her gaze

The lady introduced herself as Charity to the shy man who appeared to be avoiding eye contact and recalled that she had met him somewhere else before but his face didn't ring a bell.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Charity went on to say that she was just returning from the shop and inquired why the man wanted to see her.

But surprisingly, the man couldn't give a cogent reason. He said they'd talk when next they see.

All efforts by the lady to get him to state his intention weren't successful. It was observed that the lady recorded the whole conversation, an action some netizens weren't happy with.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@miscreantcomedy stated:

"Na so I still dey do reach now. Somebody’s dora pleas help me."

@official_male_whore said:

"If the guy is rich will she humiliate him via videotape ?."

@neyo__exch remarked:

"Girls go dey use questions ask questions “ I like you why did you like me?” Emerging thing wey they already know what he want."

@decopoly opined:

"For hin mind, Tomorrow you will see him driving while you hawking. He will now call your name, Bose. Sho da oju mi mo? Will now say no. He will now make you remember. He will now point hand to the sky and say , bo shey shele re , meaning this was how it happened."

@motun.xoxo thought:

"She shouldn’t have made a video of him though. Someone that’s less confident already, just imagine him now seeing this kind of video online. Not really cool. My thoughts though."

How Couple who First Met While Attending Law School went from Classmates to Soulmates

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that when Toni-Ann Farquharson and Jhade Lindsay first met, they were both attending the Norman Manley Law School back in 2015, becoming good friends afterward.

The duo met through a mutual friend. Toni-Ann's first impression of the handsome Jhade was that he was ambitious.

She told Island Wedding that she thought Jhade was out of her league and their paths would never cross romantically.

Source: YEN.com.gh