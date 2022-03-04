Nathan Quao, a seasoned and reputable Ghanaian sports journalist, has obtained verification on Twitter

This comes just on the back of an act of cyberbullying that he experienced in the hands of Bongo Ideas after his wedding

Although the young man apologized for his unkind words, it is also yielding blessings for Nathan Quao

Bongo Ideas, also known as Journalist Albert, was in the trends after picking on seasoned Ghanaian sports journalist, Nathan Quao and his newly-wedded wife.

When it all happened, Nathan stood his ground, remained unperturbed, and acted maturely by deciding not to comment on the issue or reply in any shape or form.

In an interesting twist, the cyber attack he suffered has rather turned into a great blessing as it caused him to be noticed by an official at Twitter, leading to him getting a verification badge.

Posting about this, Nathan Quao whose handle is @nathan_quao said:

There is always a silver lining to everything. And yeah, the silver badge is here now. Thank you @mistameister.

Meanwhile, the infamous Ghanaian social media sensation, Journalist Albert, has rendered an unqualified apology for his derogatory comments against respected Ghanaian journalist, Nathan Quao and his newly-wedded wife.

Nathan Quao got married to his beautiful bride and shared photos from the event on March 2, 2022, under which post Albert shared an unfriendly opinion.

Speaking on his Twitter space, Albert said:

"I apologize to Nathan Quao and his wife. And I'm not faking it. What I said was a foolish comment to say under the post of someone who is celebrating his wedding", he said.

How Nathan Quao's Grandfather Made History

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Ghana's famous sports journalist, Nathan Quao, is the grandson of Nathan Anang Quao, the first and founding headmaster of Keta Senior High Technical School.

It all started on February 27, 1953, when some prominent personalities were commissioned to start a day institution that would serve as a catchment school for the host of elementary schools scattered all over the area of Keta.

Mr. Nathan Quao was selected as the founding headmaster, in a rented house just opposite the premises of the present Electricity Company, Dzelukope, Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana, and led the school for two years.

