A 35-year-old Ghanaian woman & mother to four kids urgently needs GHc300,000 to undergo treatment

The young woman called Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah developed kidney disease as has been confirmed by medical reports

Donations can be made via Momo Number 0552913999 (Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah) or CBG Account number- 1766695600001 (Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah)

Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah, a 35-year-old Ghanaian who is a mother to four young children is currently in urgent need of support for the treatment of kidney disease.

According to the medical report from the Radiology Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the young woman's kidneys were observed to be much smaller than usual, increasing her echogenicity.

At the Bengali Hospital, the medical director, Dr. Nathaniel O. Blessyn, indicated that Sally was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), needing dialysis every two weeks.

'Then' and 'now' photos of Ghanaian woman Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah Photo credit: Quandoh GH

Source: Facebook

An acquaintance named Lily who spoke with YEN.com.gh showed the mother of four's dramatic change in looks with photos she took before the ailment and now.

"My name is Lily and my Facebook name is Quandoh Gh and hers is Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah. Anyone who wants more information could contact us on 0244109886. Please help us," she said.

It is estimated that GHc300,000 is needed for the treatment and donations can be made through the following account details.

Momo Number: 0552913999 (Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah)

CBG Account number- 1766695600001 (Sally Abon-Brentuo Appiah).

See the medical report from Bengali Hospital below

Medical Report From Bengali Hospital Photo credit: Quandoh Gh via Facebook

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh