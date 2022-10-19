A Ghanaian high school teacher called Nicholas Teye who was used as one of the faces for NPP's 2020 campaign has come out to speak

According to Nicholas, he was not aware that his face was supposed to be used for campaign billboards

Riverblade Intuition, the ad agency responsible has debunked Nicholas' assertion in a statement

Nicholas Teye, a young man who became a common face during the campaign leading to the 2020 Presidential Elections has said that he had no knowledge of being used for the campaign.

According to Nicholas, a senior high school teacher who spoke to Accra-based TV3, to the best of his knowledge, his photo was to be used on calendars as part of the NABCO trainees.

In his own words:

"A lady I know told me that NABCO trainees are being looked for to take photos that will be used for calendars and I opted to join and take the photos. However, when it was time for me to get paid (300 cedis) for the picture, I was asked to sign a document that read that my face would be used for billboards as well", the young man indicated.

Watch the video of him below

A response from the ad agency responsible

However, in a rebuttal by the ad agency that run the NPP campaign, the Nicholas Teye was fully aware of the campaign he was being used to run.

According to Roman Boakye Gyinae, the Creative Chief and Director of Strategy at Riverblade Intuition in a news article by Ghanaweb.com, there appears to be an intentional plot by one of the models, Nicholas Teye, a former beneficiary of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), to misrepresent the facts of the matter.

Roman asserted that Nicholas and 31 others, most of whom were not lucky enough to have had their pictures selected, each received GH₵500 as well as transportation of GH₵50 each and further added that the total amount paid to all of them came to GH₵17,050.

Nicholas says his life is under threat

As YEN.com.gh also reported, the harmless decision to endorse the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) campaign message ahead of the 2020 general elections has come back to haunt Nicholas Teye.

A few years down the lane, Nicholas says anytime he steps out, he’s accosted by a section of the populace who feel he’s part of the current economic crisis.

