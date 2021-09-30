A class four teacher at the Kaasa Basic School, Freeman Gebute, has creatively modelled some tourist sites to teach his pupils

Pupils of his class in the school located in Siniesi in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region could not afford an educational trip to see these sites

Gebute modelled the iconic Larabanga Mosque and the Jamestown Lighthouse to give a sense of what the sites look like

A class four teacher at the Kaasa Basic School in Siniesi in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region, Freeman Gebute, has creatively modelled some tourist sites to teach his pupils.

Gebute said he was compelled to improvise to help the pupils who couldn't afford an educational trip to these heritage sites.

During a History class, one of the subjects in the new curriculum for basic schools, he beautifully modelled the iconic Larabanga Mosque and the Jamestown Lighthouse to help the pupils have a sense of what the tourist sites look like.

He hinted in a Facebook post that models of the Flagstaff House and the Osu Castle are in the offing.

''Larabanga Mosque might be too far from me & my pupils, James town lighthouse might sound too strange to my pupils.

''Hmmm, we need to learn and know the more historical location in other to match other pupils who can easily visit these places. Thanks to my Sculpture & Graphic design masters, they gave me all I needed. I shall pass it to the young ones. Flagstaff house and Osu Castle loading,'' his pos read.

