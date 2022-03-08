Women and men all over the world are celebrating the annual International Women's Day on March 8, 2022

This year, the theme is 'Breaking The Bias' with millions around the world taking to social media with messages that support the movement

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most captivating posts that were shared around the world to mark the day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

International Women's Day is held around the globe on March 8 to celebrate and honour women for their roles and achievements as well as listen to their issues that still need to be addressed.

The 2022 Edition was held under the theme Breaking The Bias with millions of people around the world particularly women taking to social media to mark the day with an iconic symbol and heart-melting messages.

YEN.com.gh followed the trends and came up with some of the most interesting thoughts shared by both men and women alike.

International Women's Day Photos Photo credit: @PROCommJA; @ndeme_sung; @Mctreehill

Source: Twitter

@PROCommJA celebrated the day with the words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Happy International Women's Day from the ladies at @PROCommJA and @ccrpjamaica - we stand strong together against gender bias! #InternationalWomensDay2022 #BreakTheBias.

Ghanaian musician, @KinaataGh joined the trend saying:

Women indeed are BOSSES! Let us Mooove to #BreakTheBias. Happy International Women’s Day to all my QUEENS out there. ✊ #InternationalWomensDay

A gentleman named @ndeme_sung joined the trends saying:

We must continue to #breakthebias and make the world a better place for all women to work and survive. #IWD2022

@Mctreehill indicated:

To all my wonder women out there. Yes, you are beautiful. Yes, you are amazing.Yes, the world is better because of you. You can be better... You can be stronger. The world awaits your manifestation. Happy International Women's Day my trailblazer ✨. This year, we #BreakTheBias

8 Ghanaian Women Who Were The First To Accomplish Specific Achievements In History

Meanwhile, many Ghanaian women have lately been rising in their fields with groundbreaking successes but a number of them have been the first to accomplish some coveted feats.

As part of the season's celebrations, YEN.com.gh takes a look at 8 women in Ghana who have been the first in their fields to achieve specific awe-inspiring feats in the history of the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh