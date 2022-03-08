YEN.com.gh compiles the trending topics on Facebook and Twitter this morning

Serwaa Amihere, Hajia Bintu, Jean Nelson Hall, Nana Addo and Free SHS are among the top trends on Twitter

On Facebook, the World Bank’s verdict on Ghana's current economic situation and revelations that two police personnel masterminded some bullion van attacks are among the trends

YEN.com.gh presents the 10 hot topics trending on Facebook and Twitter this morning, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

On Twitter 'hajiabintu' tops the trends this morning with over 6,700 tweets as of 9:00 am today.

The young, beautiful, curvy brand influencer is trending because she just got verified on Twitter. Others have also been tweeting about her for no particular reason but many other tweeps are praising her beauty and 'endowments'.

#SerwaaAmihereDay follows closely as tweeps celebrate the media personality on her birthday today.

Jean Nelson Hall at the University of Ghana is also trending at number three followed by Shatta Wale.

#FreeSHS and #Nana Addo are also prominent in the trends on Twitter this morning.

On Facebook, the World Bank’s advice to the Government of Ghana that the current economic situation is dire currently tops the trends.

Also, Delay is trending for after stamping her authority in the entertainment industry with a new photo.

In the photo, the renowned presenter is seen showing off her stunning beauty to the world.

An unverified but viral video of some angry residents in the Abuakwa South chasing out Atta Akyea joins Jinapor, Hawa Koomson – all ministers under the current government – amid boos and jeers has been shared many times on Facebook.

In that video, the MP is captured walking back to a pick-up vehicle, as scores of people hooted and booed at him.

Another hot topic on Facebook is the revelation that two police officers are in the grips of the law for masterminding multiple robbery attacks multiple cash-in-transit in parts of the country.

Police Make Breakthrough In Bullion Van Robbery Cases, Two Officers Fingered

Within the past year, there have been a number of high-profile robberies on bullion vans carrying money to/from banks.

Most of these robbery cases, including the one at Adedenkpo in Accra which claimed the life of a young police officer, have gone unresolved.

But the stories of the unresolved cases may soon be changing. In a statement released on its official Facebook page, the Police Service disclosed that they are close to cracking the cases.

Source: YEN.com.gh