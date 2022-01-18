A woman who lived in a small shack in the village years ago has achieved huge success in the United States

Her son who shared her success said his mum used to fetch water for family use from a river that people bathed in

He recounted how the woman who was uneducated at that time would sell fruits she picked off trees in the market to sustain her family and sick mum

A Nigerian man, Jesse Iwuji, has inspired social media users with his mother's story which he said is the reason why he has no option but to achieve success in life.

Jesse shared on LinkedIn two photos - one in which his mum spread her arms wide open in what he called a small shack and another in which she remade same pose in a well-constructed house in the US.

She lived in a village uneducated

In a lengthy read he penned on the social media platform detailing his mum's life story, Jesse said his mum lived in a small shack in the village where they relied on a source of water people use in bathing for drinking and cooking.

"At 11yrs old as my mom lived in this small shack in the villages of Nigeria she used to go fetch water from the local river for her family to use for cooking, drinking, and showering."

According to him, she was uneducated at that time and often sold fruits she picked off trees in the market to cater for her sick mum and family.

He narrated that an encounter with folks who spoke good English wore nicer clothes and looked less stressed made his mum say a heartfelt prayer for her kids to be educated in order to have a better future.

Prayer answered

Eventually, Jesse said God answered her prayer as his mum got a good husband and had all her kids in the US.

There, she acquired education, became a nurse and had side hustles that would see her financial resources sky-rocket to the point that she could afford a house of her own.

"She owns multiple properties in the US and Nigeria now, and has bought the big house you see below. By working all of the odd shifts and hours every week and also running her own store during her "off hours" for years, she was able to get to this point,'' Jesse said.

Netizens react

Chenai Kadungure remarked:

"If the story is true, there are 168 hours in a week. She worked 128 hours and still did other ventures. She has functioned on almost no sleep so that success comes with a big house and warning."

Denis Pitcock stated:

"Opportunities evolve over time, and success combines a good number of luck, grit, and intellegence to recognize and execute on an opportunity. You mother is a good example of someone who does just that. That being said, the opportunites of yesterday are not the same as tomorrow. If you mom were to restart today, what would she do?"

Robert S. wrote:

"You are the true American-your Mother and you earned everything you have within a society that rewards self improvement. Ignore those that want to speak down to hard working people because they feel entitled and are to lazy to do it with their own sweat blood and tears."

Mitchell Norton opined:

"She definitely deserves respect and admiration. But she was also blessed with good fortune and support from others, while many people continue to struggle who are not able to take advantage of such opportunities. I hope your mom uses her resources to assist others rather than simply amassing individual wealth."

