A social media user took to Twitter to share a story of how a man who was ghosted by his girl called on the radio for assistance to find out why

The station called the woman who revealed that she ghosted the man because she overheard him brag about robbing and killing a man

Turns out the deceased was actually the woman’s brother and the man hung up the call after the woman spilled the beans

A social media user identified as @_mimitaughther left the cyber community gobsmacked after sharing the story behind why a woman ghosted her date.

Taking to Twitter she shared a thread of tweets along with a video exposing the chilling details of how a woman revealed, on radio, that the man she had been seeing was responsible for her brother’s death.

A woman shared chilling details live on radio of why she ghosted her date. Image: @_mimitaughther/Twitter and stock image/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

This came after the man in question called into a radio station wanting to know why the woman lost sudden interest in him.

“So the radio calls her with him on the line, he wants to know why she ghosted him… at first she doesn’t want to say, but then she spills it. He had a kickback, she walks into the kitchen and hears them bragging about robbing & killing a man, she goes on to reveal that the man they killed was her brother… mannnn he hung up so fast. My mouth was on the floor,” @_mimitaughther said in the tweet.

@_mimitaughther went on to say that she believed the story was true and doubts that anyone would lie about something like that.

Check out the video of the radio call below:

The bizarre story caused a commotion online, with users sharing their 2 cents on what they thought of it.

@TrickyTrice11 asked:

“How are you a whole killer, but so sensitive about being ghosted that you call a radio station?”

@MatthewJamal4 wrote:

“Don’t you remember what pops said on Friday “you kids today are nothing but punks, sissified, so quick to pick up a gun, you’re scared to take an a** whipping” Also, a prime example of J Cole’s Middle Child bar “pistol in your hand don’t make you real”.”

@Rosa_taxidriver commented:

“Sooo she knows who killed her brother and he still walking free? What world y’all living in?!?!”

@0Kuntry replied:

“Why would you be discussing or bragging on a murder in front of people. It’s bad enough you kill someone and then you make fun of the situation.”

