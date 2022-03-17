Ghanaian preacher Nigel Gaisie has shown off his parents in new photos as he highlighted his humble parentage on social media

The famous clergyman disclosed that his mother sells tomatoes and cassava while his father is a bus driver

The General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has inspired the internet community, especially fans

Some people tend to hide their humble parentage from the public when they attain influence and affluence in life, but Prophet Nigel Gaisie has taken pride in his parents.

The Ghanaian church leader posed in photos with his birth mother and father in a post on the internet.

Sharing the snaps on Facebook, the General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel disclosed that his mother, Auty Grace, sells cassava and tomatoes. His father works as a bus driver, he said.

''These are my biological parents; aunty Grace, a Cassava and tomatoes seller, and Mr. Baah, a Bus Driver.

''I thank God for their lives. I'm their last born,'' he said.

The clergyman has inspired the internet community, especially fans with his heartwarming photos.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled below:

Pro Derrick Isaac said:

''May God continue to keep them alive to witness all the great signs and wonders that God is doing through ur hands, God bless you lion.''

Duke Nii Martey Annang commented:

''May the universe guide and protect you for being proud of your parents. Many forget their parents when they get to some height. Peace.''

Stephen Adanyiwo said:

''Prophet of the day, even Jesus came from a very poor home, so don't be offended when they say so. We are not measured by flesh and blood but the spirit. We thank God your spirit is not poor.''

Yussif Sumaila shared his experience:

''The same with me, Prophet. Your family is better. Please, Lord, I ask for your blessings Prophet.''

Blaise K Nugblegah commented:

''We bless them and bless the Lord for their life. We are equally grateful to God for blessing us with a prophet thru them. May the Name of the Lord be praised now and always.''

Eben K Savaala said:

''We thank God for their lives. May God keep them alive for many more years. We are proud of them given us the prophet of our time. Shalom.''

John Yaw Kwaah said:

''Cassava or bus driver has got a famous man of God to the world proud of you Nigel Gaisie we last borns are blessed.''

Awayi George added:

''You look like your mother, and you only take your dad's sharp eyes. God will continue to bless you.''

Source: YEN.com.gh