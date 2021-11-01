A young man has got many talking as he narrates an encounter he had at a filling station

@KwabenaWann shared on Twitter that he witnessed a Range Rover driver buying just Ghc50 worth of fuel

He also revealed that all the windows of the car were surprisingly lowered

A netizen has got many talking as he took to social media to share an encounter he had that involved a Range Rover user.

In the Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @KwabenaWann shared that he just saw some one who rides a range rover buying fuel for as low as Ghc50 and had their front and back windows rolled down.

Picture of a Range Rover and Car being fueled Photo credit: Land Rover MENA/Flickr, FEDERICO PARRA/Getty Images

"My first time seeing someone buying 50cedis fuel for Range Rover. The man roll front & back windows down."

Many who saw the tweet seemed very intrigued and surprised about it.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 1,400 likes, and more than 200 retweets with over 30 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Ayam_Blue commented:

When i started buying my own fuel, I’ve realized fresh air is good for the body

@dsm_Degeneres wrote:

Money no dey ground

From @KwesiAbabiomen1

The car is not for him don't worry

@KofiSarpong1 commented:

Hwɛ, eno be easy like that oo.

From @word_addict1:

Ibi mechanic or car wash attendant wey dey want take go rush. E no be in own!

@MMenshera replied:

He's the driver or he went to rent the car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man identified as TY Beetseh has made himself and many proud by being one of two Nigerians that led the team which designed the New Range Rover.

Taking to social media to celebrate his achievement, the young man expressed excitement over the achievement of his team, saying he is super proud.

According to TY, in 2018, he was head hunted as a project and programme management consultant to lead the applications delivery and integration project for the build of the vehicle.

In his words:

"In 2018, I was head hunted as a project & programme management consultant to lead the applications delivery and integration project - Global IT Manufacturing , for the build of this vehicle. The New Range Rover."

