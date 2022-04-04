The chief executive officer of a luxury hair brand in Ghana has opened up about how expensive quality hair can be

Dora Nana Ama Afrifa shared that one quality hair bundle can cost over Ghc10,000 and it is a good investment

She also revealed that luxury human hairs can last for 10 years and above with little to no maintenance

A gorgeous Ghanaian CEO by the name of Dora Nana Ama Afrifa has recently been granted an interview by top Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix on his YouTube channel where she opens up about her hair business.

In the interview, Dora revealed that selling good quality hair that will last for years is her priority. She also shared that any good hair is on the pricey side hence getting three or four bundles of hair for Ghc16,000 is even cheap.

Nana Ama revealed that she travelled to a hair factory about and saw a single bundle of a particular hair texture that was selling for about Ghc2,000 for a single bundle.

She also shared that a single hair bundle can go for over Ghc10,000.

Due to the fact that she sells luxury hair, it is sometimes difficult to make profit off the hair sales and tends to rather profit from just the fixing.

Dora also added that buying quality hair is a great investment which can last for over 10 years.

The beautiful boss lady shared more about the hair business in the video linked below;

