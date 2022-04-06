Top Ghanaian TikToker, Erkuah Official has shared that boredom at home caused her to start creating videos on TikTok

She is currently a first-class student at the University of Ghana reading a degree in Political Science and Religion

Her legal name is Janet Awuku Offei and with a following of over 2.3 million, she is the highest followed content creator on the app

Erkuah Official, sensational and entertaining young Ghanaian TikToker who has been making waves with her comic videos has recently been granted an interview by Zion Felix where she opened up about her success on the TikTok app.

In the interview, Janet Awuku Offei as she is legally known revealed that she started making TikTok video about a year ago when she had to stay home for a while due to new covid protocols which were put in place by the University of Ghana.

After staying home and doing nothing for a while, she felt bored and remembered she had created a TikTok account sometime back and decided to explore the app.

As she watched various videos, Janet realized she was capable of also creating videos on the app. She started off by watching and learning from some creators until she could come up with ideas of her own.

Ekua's account started growing when one of her videos went viral and she started gaining recognition online.

With over 2.3 million followers, she is the most followed Ghanaian TikToker and she attributes it to the fact that her style is unique.

Janet also revealed that she is in her third year at the University of Ghana and is pursuing a degree in Political Science and Religion. She is also a first class student.

Erkuah Official shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

