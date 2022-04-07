A young talented female barber has treated a Ghanaian social media influencer to his first-ever haircut in Nigeria

In a video online, Glory is seen barbing the hair of James Annor Tetteh, popularly known on social media as Nänä Teä

Nänä Teä uploaded the footage on social media as part of a series of videos highlighting his first video to the West African nation

Members of the internet community who were quick to head to the comment section observed the girl's confidence and talent

Glory, a young talented female barber, has treated famous Ghanaian social media influencer James Annor Tetteh to his first-ever haircut in Nigeria.

Popularly called Nänä Teä, he arrived in the West African nation in March via air, his first flight to any country outside Ghana.

Nänä Teä shared his before and post-experiences in Accra and Nigeria, from boarding the plane to his arrival.

Photos of Nänä Teä and female barber Glory. Source: Nänä Teä.

Source: Facebook

First-ever flight to Nigeria

''My very first experience in a plane. From Asesewa to Lagos. I was asking myself several questions, what if,'' he said.

Nänä Teä shared adorable moments enjoying meals in Nigeria.

My favorite food in Nigeria right now. Banga (palm nut but very spicy) soup and starch or Eba.

''They served it very hot, and soup will boil till the end. I nearly licked the pot.''

Before leaving the country, he had his hair trimmed by a 17-year-old Nigerian female barber.

Nänä Teä uploaded a video of the skilled girl barbing his hair in a saloon with a message, saying:

''I got barbered by a 17-year-old Nigerian girl. My first time allowing a lady to shave my hair.

''I thought she will perm my hair instead she did it perfectly. Hard girl.

The adorable footage has garnered the interest of netizens who commented on the teenager's confidence and talent.

Read some of the comments below:

Kronikle Da Mobile Barber said:

''She wants to take over my Job but she lie bad. Still Ghana over Naija any day.''

Jennifer Danquah observed:

''And she’s very beautiful.''

Onyire Salomey commented:

''Eiih, Nana, Nigerian girl de3, you agreed for her to barber your hair hmm.''

Benedictus Kitsi observed:

''Yes, she seems to be confident in her work.''

Bentoliya Mary Ann said:

''She's so beautiful. It's her smile for me.''

Heart Honest commented:

''When it comes to boys and girls with handwork they are trying a girl of 12 years make my hair and fix my lashes.''

Getrude Esther Hadassah Kraka commented:

''Hardworking lady kudos to her.''

Theresa Dansowaa said:

''Gather your hair and bring it to Ghana. We know what those people can do.''

Salma Ahmed commented:

''Nänä Teä don't come back ooo stay in Nigeria.''

