Comfort Akosua Nyarkoa and Grace Akosua Nyarkoa, 87, are said to be the oldest twins alive in Akwamufie in the Eastern Region

The octogenarians have lived through many defining moments, including Ghana becoming an independent nation

The duo joined social media influencer Nänä Teä, who visited them to mark his birthday in the region

Nänä Teä uploaded photos from the occasion on social media and subsequently confirmed their age to YEN.com.gh

Comfort Akosua Nyarkoa and Grace Akosua Nyarkoa are said to be the oldest twins alive in Akwamufie in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Akwamufie is the state and seat capital of the Akwamu state or kingdom where the Paramount Chief, Odeneho Kwafo-Akoto III, and Queen Nana Afrakoma II reside and administer their operations, said Wikipedia.

Despite their age, the duo, 87, can eat anything and engage in other activities without help.

Living through defining moments

The octogenarians have lived through many historic moments, including Ghana becoming an independent nation on Mach 6, 1957.

Comfort and Grace were also alive during World War II, a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.

The duo has become an internet sensation after Nänä Teä, known in real life as James Annor Tetteh, uploaded their photos online.

The popular social media influencer posed with the twins during his birthday. He had visited Akwamufie in the Eastern Region to mark his birthday with the pair.

Sharing the goosebumps-raising photos, Nänä Teä wrote:

''@Nana Osei Bonsu is a good friend I made from Tell It All through his wife. He's been a very good friend since then. About one month ago, he posted these twins on his WhatsApp status about one losing her husband. Looking at their age before one lost her husband, this must be a special grace.

''Yesterday being my birthday, I bought a few items to sow into their lives and attract this kind of grace (old age in good health n twin girls). Trust me, these twins can eat anything without any health complications.

''They said a prayer for us concerning good health and long life and also more twins,'' his post read.

As of the time of this publication, the post had gained over 5,000 reactions and more than 800 comments. YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

Thelma Adigbo said:

''I tap in the blessing for my generation.''

Nana Akuah Afriyie commented:

''Amen. God bless you for your kind gesture. I tap into the twins' grace.''

Seli Chris said:

''I tap into this beautiful grace for my mother and my aunty. They shall grow in good health as they pass the blessings to us. Amen.''

Licia Rich said:

''God bless them and you. I love twins but don't wish to have one the work is too big for me.''

Nancy Teye Kwao commented:

''This is beautiful, I tap into this glory in Jesus' name. Amen!''

Victoria Sackey added:

''Beautiful. Lord shower me with such blessings.''

Diana Edem added:

''Beautiful, I tap into these special blessings in Jesus' name.''

See their photos below:

