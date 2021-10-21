Lucy and Maria Aylmer are biracial twin sisters from Gloucester in the United Kingdom

The twin sisters were born in 1997 to their half-Jamaican mother, Donna, and their white father, Vince

Lucy and Maria Aylmer have different complexions

From Gloucester in the UK, Lucy and Maria Aylmer have grown accustomed to being mistaken for being just friends, Barcroft Media reports.

Similar to most parents, their mother was shocked when she saw her twin girls for the first time. Lucy confirmed that her mother had no idea that they were so different.

''When the midwife handed us both to her, she was just speechless,'' Lucy said.

Lucy and Maria Aylmer are the youngest of five children. According to her, their other siblings have a skin colour that is in between Maria and her.

