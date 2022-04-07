Edward Asare, a Ghanaian blogger has shared that a group of CEOs supported Francisca Lamini to gain admission to Harvard University

He revealed in a post on LinkedIn that Francisca had a lunch meeting with Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Strategic Partnerships Lead at Microsoft and other individuals to discusss her future

The NSMQ star shared her dream of studing medicine at Harvard University someday at the meeting

Well-known Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare has recently taken to his LinkedIn timeline to open up about the events that led to Ghana's NSMQ star, Francisca Lamini gaining admission to Harvard University to study Pre-Med.

According to Edward, he received a call from Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Strategic Partnerships Lead at Microsoft concerning a lunch meeting that had been arranged with some CEOs and Francisca and invited him to join.

Francis with CEOs and in her uniform

My phone rang. It must be urgent I thought. I checked. It was my mama Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh. Picked up immediately. “Edward I have a lunch meeting with Francisca Lamini and a few of my CEO friends. You can come."

At the meeting, Francisca was hailed for her success at the National Science and Maths Quiz and after a lengthy conversation, she revealed her hope to study medicine at Harvard University.

It was at this meeting Francisca said she wants to study medicine at Harvard. So the team of CEO friends started the process.

Edward shared that the CEOs present decided to provide her with the necessary support and commenced the process to fulfill Francisca's dream.

"She stayed in Accra and wrote the exams and completed the application process", Edward revealed.

Francisca Lamini Gets Admission Into Harvard University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Keta 2021 NSMQ female Fransisca Lamini was given a fully-funded scholarship to study at Harvard University after passing her WASSCE with flying colours.

This great news was revealed by the American Chamber Of Commerce In Ghana on its official Facebook page.

Apparently, all the necessary documents have been acquired for the national heroine before she leaves the shores of Ghana to pursue her medical career hence the message reads;

It was great having the young, intelligent Francisca Lamini at the secretariat earlier today before she leaves for her studies at the prestigious Havard University.

