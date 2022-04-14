Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black American mother of two had a dream as a child to become a lawyer just like her father and since then , she worked twice as hard to get to the final destination.

The young Judge faced a lot of obstacles on her way including her own teacher advising her to avoid dreaming big but she paid no heed to it and the result of that was her name ending in the historic books of America

Judge Jackson giving a speech and posing for the camera

Source: Getty Images

Day in and day out many women prove the fact that the girl child is capable of achieving it all in life.

Once again this has been made possible by a brilliant woman whose dream was to become all that she could in future.

Ketanji Brown Jackson recently made history as the first black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court Judge this year.

It did not come easy but she stood her grounds and remained composed through it all.

Ketanji Brown Jackson's journey to becoming a Harvard Law School trained Lawyer

Ketanji was born to black parents who started off in life as public school teachers. Her father eventually applied to the law school and gained admission.

While Judge Jackson grew up, she developed a love for law stemmed from watching her father practice it for many years. She therefore pursued her education with the hope of becoming one some day.

Before graduating frim Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1988, Ketanji won a national oratory title at the National Catholic Forensic League championships in New Orleans.

Judge Jackson's High School teacher had no faith in her

A report by the White House shared that when Ketanji Brown Jackson told her high school guidance counselor she wanted to attend Harvard for her tertiary education, she was warned not to set her “sights so high.”

That however did not stop her but rather motivated her to put in the extra work to shame her naysayers.

Judge Jackson successfully gained admission to Harvard University and graduated with distinction and continued to the Harvard Law School where she finished with distinction as well.

Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband and children

The first-ever black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court Judge got married to her current husband, surgeon Patrick Graves Jackson in 1996.

Ketanji Brown Jackson has two beautiful young daughters who are called Leila and Talia.

