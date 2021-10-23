A selfless Ghanaian young lady realized her calling at a tender age in life and that edge never went away until she made the decision to fully embrace it.

Kezia Asiedua Sanie a 21-year-old young lady, together with some friends set out to start a project that would come to the rescue of needy children in the community and they have not looked back since.

Something that started with the young ladies putting together their provisions in Wesley Girls' High School has grown into a fully-fledged NGO called 'For The Future (FTF) Village'.

Kezia Asiedua Sanie with kids Photo credit: Kezia Asiedua Sanie/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The driven young lady granted an interview with YEN.com.gh where she shared how it all began.

How the idea for an NGO came about

I had always wanted to start a charity since childhood and I used to talk about it as far back as when I was in Primary school. I have always had a passion for helping others and it comes so easy to me. I believe it's my calling. The good thing is, I answered it when I got the opportunity back in Wesley Girls' High School.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

I shared my idea of a charity with my friends and they liked it. We then started making plans for our first event that very vacation.

The initial plans

We started by gathering our provisions we didn't use or eat during the term and contributed money to make donations to orphanages.

Helpers of the vision

We paid dues and took contributions from friends and family, especially our parents to fund the projects. It was only recently that we got many helpers through crowdfunding, partnerships and sponsorships.

Targeted individuals in the society

Underprivileged children are our main target because many communities in Ghana have people who are struggling to make ends meet and children suffer the most in such situations. They are vulnerable and dependent. When we help these children, we do it for the future. They'll grow to be responsible adults to make that difference needed in their respective communities.

Major Challenges encountered

The major challenge is always about the funding. We are doing so many things for the children and wish to do even more but the lack of funds is a hindrance. For example, most of the children we are currently sponsoring through school live in very horrible places you can't imagine a child to be. Some of them have single mothers and parents who are incapacitated who are unable to keep an eye on them so they are not properly controlled. We wish to have a home for these children with 24/7 caretakers, security, and a place of development where their potentials can be properly unearthed. We want to give more underprivileged children a chance to dream. Not only to dream, but also to achieve those dreams.

The proudest moments

Every single time we have a successful event or we get an exciting opportunity for a child through a partnership is a proud moment for me. The excitement is indescribable.

Advice for a young person who would like to start an NGO

My advice is that you are never too small to start an NGO. What matters is that you surround yourself with the right people and start small. It is okay to make mistakes. The only thing that is not okay is not learning from your mistakes. Be very dedicated to it and work on it like you are being paid to do it. This will be easier if you let the passion lead you. We need more NGOs in Ghana to help make the country a better place. So I would encourage more people to start charities. Many people really need help.

Source: Yen.com.gh