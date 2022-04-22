A talented teacher, Folasade Adegeye, aka Teacher Sade has narrated how she was able to find her feet after an initial setback

According to her, she dropped out while she was in Junior Secondary School, 1, due to her inability to continue

However, Teacher Sade's husband saw some potential in her and decided to send her back to school to complete her education

A lady, Folasade Adegeye, aka Teacher Sade has gone ahead to graduate from university and become a celebrated teacher despite initially dropping out of school.

Teacher Sade, as she is popularly called, said she stopped schooling while in JSS1. She said her boyfriend who later became her husband sent her back to school.

Teacher Sade said her husband sent her back to school. Photo credit: Tiktok/@teacher_sade

Sade becomes a celebrated champion of education

Years later after going back to school, Sade's unique method of teaching has stood her out as a champion of education. She teaches in a public school in Lagos.

She has denounced the popular cliche that education is a scam. She told Punch Newspapers:

"I dropped out of school in JSS1. I went to learn tailoring and I became a fashion designer. I had my shop and I was there for some time until I met my boyfriend then now my husband. I think he was able to see in me what I did not see in myself. He felt there is something in me that shouldn't just be buried. He took it upon himself to send me back to school. I had to start from the scratch. And here I'm today."

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Fadekemi Adeyemi Oni said:

"I just love this woman, GOD bless your husband, your children are blessed too."

Orhue Aigbe commented:

"GOD bless you immensely ma, good health and abundance of GOD and human favour are yours."

Segun Alao reacted:

"This woman is God sent and sufficiently dedicated. She will receive her entitlements for good deed in life and she will reap the fruits of her labour even with her biological children. I thought it was a drama."

