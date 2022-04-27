A young Ghanaian lady is battling for her life as she has sickle cell disease and urgently needs surgery

A tweep has used his social media platform to solicit help on behalf of the young lady and encourages Ghanaians to contribute

Ghanaians on Twitter showed their support for the lady, with many dropping a reaction of grief and urging people to contribute

Rhoda Ndo, a young Ghanaian lady, is in grave need of help to save her life. Ghanaians are soliciting for help on help on her behalf and are seeking financial support for the young lady.

She needs $50000 for the surgery to be done. The surgery will constitute hip replacement surgery and dialysis.

In a post by RevErskineGH on Twitter. Account details were provided for Ghanaians to help the poor young lady. No amount is too little.

Several tweeps were saddened by the story of the lady.

Randywlkr showed his support for the lady, quoting the tweet he said:

Please help if you can, guys.

thealiceiris was also supportive saying:

Get well soon Rhoda

Michaelselbygh showed his support financially, quoting the tweet he said

Sent a little token. Hope she’s better soon.

Sickle Cell Amnesia Symptoms For Early Detection

Sickle cell anemia, often known as sickle cell disease, is a red blood cell illness caused by a genetic mutation. Many Ghanaians are not really about the condition and hence can't see the symptoms early.

Some signs of sickle cell are excessive fatigue or irritability, anemia and fussiness in babies. Bedwetting from associated kidney problems, jaundice and skin swelling and pain in hands and feet, frequent infections, pain in the chest, back, arms, or legs.

Young Ghanaian Lady Battles Kidney Failure

There are lots of Ghanaians who need financial help for surgery. In a post previously posted by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian lady suffering from kidney failure needs help.

An ambitious Ghanaian lady, Gertrude Bluttey, needs public support as she has developed kidney disease and requires GH₵20,000 to have a surgical procedure.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the predicament, a close relative, Benedicta Diabah, revealed that the young lady had reached a stage that required urgent intervention.

Source: YEN.com.gh