In a viral post on Twitter, a lady narrated her ordeal as she found out that her fiancé had just gotten married to another woman.

The lady posted several pictures of her supposed fiancé happily married to another woman and gleamed with smiles.

Netizens reacted to the post, with many people dropping funny comments and others expressing their surprise.

ObiaEbere in a post on Twitter, made shocking revelations that she had just found out the man who was supposed to be her fiancée had gotten married to another woman. She proceeded to post pictures of the couple who looked as happy as ever whiles she wallowed in grief and sorrow.

She woke up one faithful morning and randomly found out that her fiancée had just gotten married whiles scrolling through Facebook.

She says she was even with him 3 days before he got married and had no idea she would get the shock of her life in a few days.

ObiaEbere said she immediately called her partner, who vehemently denied the allegations, she then proceeded to travel as early as 6 am all the way to his place to find out for herself if what she was seeing was true or her eyes were playing unfunny games with her.

The man in question left work to come and meet her after she arrived and he again denied the claims debunking them as false.

In the tweet she further stated that he said he could never leave someone like her and even proceeded to try and show his commitment by asking her to move in with him next month.

She later left for home but was still not convinced, she went back to Facebook to check properly, and she found out that indeed her eyes were telling her the truth and this man was indeed married.

With pain and grief, ObiaEbere referring to the woman her supposed fiancee married, said

Karo you didn't see him when he had nothing, you didn't see him when he was staying in one room, now that he is doing well as a medical doctor you decided to come from nowhere to steal him. .May my God punish the both of you,may you both never know peace,I cause you both

