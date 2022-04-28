A video of a man storming into a bus before demonstrating a chilling prank has been circulating on social media

In the clip, he approaches a lady and tackles her before “removing her head” to the shock of another gentleman sitting nearby

Online users were left in stitches as they responded to the poor man’s terrified reaction to the trick

A video of a man’s shocked reaction to an unexpected public prank while onboard a bus has cyber citizens cracking up in laughter.

A man almost jumped out of his skin when he believed a woman's head has been ripped off. Image: @sikclips/TikTok

Source: UGC

The hilarious clip taken in what appears to be a bus was shared on TikTok by online user @sikclips. A big man is seen getting into the vehicle as he shouts: “Let’s go” and approaches a loud and rebellious young woman in one of the seats.

He covers the woman’s head with a jacket and tackles her before “removing her head” causing an absolute ruckus in the bus as commuters scream in shock and fear.

The camera focuses on the man’s priceless reaction as she screams and almost jumps out of his skin.

“The guy’s reaction did it for me,” the caption reads.

Netizens could not help but laugh at the poor man’s frightened reaction. Check out the video and the comments below:

Jackson blunt replied:

“Bro was rising to heaven.”

Rafael Ramos279 responded:

“That’s actually legendary.”

Peter Griffin shared:

“Bro started floating.”

EX_God_OnYT commented:

“Bro’s soul left his body.”

jayden saunders said:

Bro’s legs tried to leave without him lmao.”

Rodrigo Valles reacted:

“Bro was flabbergasted.”

Ricky Lopez remarked:

“I can’t stop watching this video."

Source: YEN.com.gh