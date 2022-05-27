A Ghanaian nurse in an informative video has taught the general public some basic life support tactics one can use during emergencies

In the video, she used a dummy to exhibit the various techniques. She and an assistant demonstrated how CPR is done

The eye-opening video was shared on social media platforms for all to learn from, and netizens showed their gratitude

An educative video has been circulated on social media networks, and many people are learning from it. In the video, a nurse did a practical demonstration of how CPR is done. The full meaning of CPR is cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

It is done during emergencies where a patient is not breathing. In the video, the nurse used a dummy to show how it's done. Together with her assistant, they first checked the pulse of the patient and checked his breathing.

When it was realised there was no pulse, they then proceeded to apply pressure on the patient's chest with both palms across each other and humped it ten consecutive times.

She did that three times, making it 30 humps before she stopped. Many people who saw the video were impressed and thanked the nurse for the education.

Social Media Reactions

empressfati915 was impressed with what she saw as she said:

I really love the woman quick response to the patient, but sorry our doctors n some of d nurses dnt ve care like this .

Eric felt there should be more education like this:

This is what should be running on our TVs but ☹️☹️☹️☹️our motherland ‍♂️

alhassanmohammed757 also felt this kind of education should be available at the basic level:

These are things which should have been taught at JHS level but

eHub was quite impressed as he said:

wow, the way she acted clearly shows she's well experienced and vested in her filed...

