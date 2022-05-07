Amerado Burner, a young and talented Ghanaian rapper, turned the crowd and social media upside down with his performance at the 2022 VGMA

The rapper came in with a vibrant entry that was themed with one of his most popular songs and went ahead with a thrilling performance

The video has since been heaping massive reactions online and YEN.com.gh compiled some breathtaking ones

Young and famous Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner has become a talking point on social media following a sterling performance he put up at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The video showing his punchy entry and show was made public on the verified Twitter handle of @tv3_ghana and has since been retweeted, quoted as well as republished especially by fans who were thrilled completely.

TV3 Ghana itself acknowledged how greatly Amerado did when they captioned the video:

Obiaa Boa ⚠️ @Amerado_Burner understand this rap thing. His performance was lit last night

Photos from Amerado's VGMA performance Picture credit: @TV3_Ghana

Source: Twitter

Reactions from social media users

YEN.com.gh dug into the comment section and mined some of the breathtaking, interesting and captivating thoughts Ghanaians shared.

@POLONGO_GH replying to @tv3_ghana and @Amerado_Burner commented:

This's the young Rapper. Amerado can be the next Sarkodie. He possesses all the rap qualities

@TrakasuJohn also replying to @tv3_ghana and @Amerado_Burner said:

Wow, it’s a great performance. Keep going @Amerado_Burner

@KobbyBrain who also replied to @tv3_ghana and @Amerado_Burner indicated:

He’s on that whole new level now... AMERADO

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh