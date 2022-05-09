A disabled lady working for her money got the attention of people after her photos were shared online

The person who posted her pictures was amazed that despite the lady's condition, she is still determined to make ends meet

Many who reacted to her photos wanted to know how they could be of help and give her some comfort

A young lady with the Twitter handle @Thelashbrowque1 has gone online to share the story of a disabled trader.

In a post on Saturday, May 7, @Thelashbrowque1 revealed she came by her office to sell sanitary pads despite her bad leg condition.

Many Nigerians took pity on the lady and wanted to know how they could help her. Photo source: @Thelashbrowque1

The young lady is strong

She shared photos of the lady online with the hope that it will reach someone who will be willing to help the trader.

In the snaps, the disabled lady held up the product she was hawking as one of her legs is in a padded shoe to help her mobility.

See the full post below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 likes with hundreds of reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@lollywater007 said:

"I pray God use this tweet for her to ease her pain."

@Nabukwesi22 said:

"Then there's Some other girl with physically fine bodies telling you no money for lunch, she just cant pay her little bills. SHAME ON YOU."

@JmoonJ_ said:

"Everything still dey wrong in these part of the world, Jesus Christ no go come die for our sins again. People dey really suffer and going thru alot of difficulties."

@Mike13565879 said:

"Unmerited favour will speak for her in Jesus name amen. You're blessed."

@Nnestainless said:

"Saw this same girl at airport road, she was holding all these networking papers. She just needs something to keep her going."

@marcdreamer2017 said:

"Oh she’s a shoemaker. I know her ... sincerely a real hustler."

@ArnoldMelix said:

"May God of mercy send destiny helpers to meet her."

Disabled man begs for money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young physically challenged man, Adebisi Micheal, got people's attention with how help his business if he is given.

Quoting Davido's tweet, Adebisi shared photos of the viewing centre he is running which he started two months ago.

He revealed that because he had just a TV, a stabiliser, and a small generator, he can only screen just a match at a time. If he ever gets the N1 million giveaway, he said it would help him to replace his faulty generator, and add more TV sets, a UPS, and a fan.

