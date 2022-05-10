Kunle Adeyanju, the daring Nigerian who set out to get to Lagos from London using a motorbike has encountered a challenge on the road

In a fresh update he made, Kunle said his bike ran into a pothole that means he won't be continuing the trip for the time being

He shared a picture of the bike and revealed that he lost his rear tire and had his alloy bent as a result of the pothole incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

African biker, Kunle Adeyanju who has been on a personal mission to make his way to Lagos from London with a motorbike is now stuck on the road after running into a pothole around Mali.

Kunle who had begun the trip which is scheduled to last 25 days on Tuesday, April 19 informed his over 47k followers on Twitter about the new development in a recent tweet.

He ran into a pothole. Photo Credit: @lionheart1759

Source: UGC

The implication of the pothole incident

Kunle expressed sadness about the development that is expected to slow down his polio-inspired trip.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sharing a picture of the affected bike area, the biker stated that his rear tire and alloy were affected badly.

He added that he is working on options in a bid to resume the trip.

His tweet reads:

"Ran into a pothole lost my rear tire and the alloy got bent, stuck for now …. Working on options… sad though!"

See his tweet below:

Netizens show support

@Uncledamiii said:

"I believe you're safe where you're stuck now.

"Please try as much as possible to stay safe and just rest in a nearby hotel for tonight the rear tire can be fix tomorrow before you move on.

"My God is with you in every step of your way.

"He will see you through."

@Aleemmzy said:

"Welcome home. U don near. It's evident. The signs are clear. Make sure u buy spare tyre when approaching Nigeria the potholes fit pass the one wey u don see for our sister country."

@Greenaetion said:

"This is Africa where bad roads and potholes are norms. I'm very sure you're approaching Nigeria the land of bad roads and potholes because that's the sign. Please get your self up and your bike ready for the challenges ahead. Do have a safe trip!"

@pokkertimmy said:

"Sorry, get it fix on time we are waiting for you to start lecture 101 how to ride from Lagos to London. I have taken permission in U.I already so we will be using a class. Don't worry all bills on me. Bikes are on ground already. Na who know road we go follow."

Biker riding from the UK to Lagos says he heard voices around him as he got to Sahara Desert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the brave Nigerian man riding motorbike from London to Lagos had revealed he heard voices around him on arrival at Sahara Desert.

Kunle revealed that he got to the desert two days ahead of time. He went on to say before going to bed the previous night, he read a book that spoke about the limitations people place on themselves.

He said it took him almost two hours to cross the Mauritania border. The determined man travelled across the Sahara desert all through.

Source: YEN.com.gh