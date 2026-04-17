The UK has commenced an investigation into claims that some asylum seekers lie about their predicament to remain in the country

This follows an investigation by the BBC which found that some asylum seekers present false claims that aid their applications

Social media users who reacted to the news have shared varied opinions on the investigation and the government’s approach

The UK Home Office has launched an investigation into a new report that has emerged on the asylum system.

This comes after a BBC investigation found that some asylum seekers were advised to pretend and submit false claims in a bid to strengthen their asylum applications.

UK commences investigation over reports asylum seekers are lying in order to remain in the UK. Photo credit: @LEON NEAL, chuchart duangdaw/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Notable claims made by asylum seekers included pretending to be under some form of danger because they identify as gay people, as well as facing abuse from loved ones.

Commenting on the discovery, the spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister said the government is investigating to ascertain and identify persons who were abusing initiatives meant to offer genuine assistance to people who need it.

“Both the Home Office and Immigration Advice Authority are investigating the claims made by the BBC, both yesterday and today, to ensure anyone potentially abusing our immigration system is held accountable. Any attempt to misuse protections designed to protect genuine victims from the devastation of domestic abuse is shameful and completely unacceptable"

The Home Office has also vowed to ensure the law takes its course if any illegalities are found to have occurred.

“Where unethical and illegal practices are identified and evidence exists, legal practitioners will be referred to the police through the relevant regulatory body.”

UK launches investigation to asylum system. Photo credit: @Luke Dray /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to discovery on asylum system

Social media users who reacted to the BBC’s investigation, following the decision by the Home Office to investigate the matter, shared varied opinions.

@ChesnoidGaming stated:

"Turkey requires video proof of homosexuality to get out of national service. Maybe ask those guys to do the same. Not that your sexuality should have anything to do with your immigration legitimacy."

@Oluwalanajnr opined:

"Asylum seekers try to render unto Caesar what belongs to him."

@GeminiPrideii stated:

"But wait, imagine you're not gay and you lied that you are gay, and you were asked to prove it by doing it with your male partner as a man."

@FriendsofIran_ stated:

"They're doing right. All the gays should be shipped to the Western world. That is where their lives are safe, and they can be anything they want to be. European men like kissing each other anyway."

@biodaxboy added:

"The question is why are they more favoured because they declared to be gay? Except if they have a life-threatening condition or situation.

Lawrence Tetteh speaks on anti-LGBTQ+ debates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Lawrence Tetteh had urged politicians to avoid politicising the anti-LGBTQ+ debate.

Speaking in an interview, he feared it could create division and harm relationships.

The man of God also prayed for President John Mahama, expressing support for his leadership amid ongoing public debate over the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh