Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, Afia Etruwaa, sparked reactions after appearing to shift tone following her parents’ reunion

She had earlier caused outrage by seemingly denouncing her father during the separation drama, drawing criticism online

A new video of them vibing to Street Crown has fuelled fresh debate, with many questioning the message behind their public display

Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, Afia Etruwaa, who grabbed headlines after ‘denying’ her father amid her parents’ separation drama, has reacted to their reunion.

Afua Asantewaa's Daughter Afia Etruwaa Reacts After Parents' Reunion Following Separation Drama

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa sparked an online firestorm on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, when she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

The former Guinness World Record (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

She made the declaration during a conversation with Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Fire Oja.

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not a big deal." she said.

Afua Asantewaa’s daughter denies father

Amid the drama stirred up over Afua Asantewaa’s marriage, her eldest daughter, Afua Etruwaa, sparked an online frenzy after wading into the controversy.

In a TikTok Live session by her mother, Afia was asked whether she could recognise her father based on his recent actions.

In response, Afia Etruwaa beamed with a smile as she nodded in agreement, appearing to denounce her father in public.

The video sparked an uproar on social media as many Ghanaians called out Afua Asantewaa for involving her daughter in her feud.

The Facebook video is below.

Afua Etruwaa reacts after parents’ reunion

On Friday, April 17, 2026, Afua Asantewaa uploaded another video showing her with her daughter appearing to react to the latest development in the saga.

After her public outbursts, the media personality and her husband reconciled, claiming the entire thing had been a misunderstanding.

In reaction, Afua Asantewaa and her daughter were seen vibing to Shatta Wale’s Street Crown and appearing to send a message with his lyrics.

“Street crown on my head I'm staying real. Every scar's a badge every wound will heal,” the dancehall great sang.

The video and its accompanying sound sparked reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied views on what message they were attempting to send.

The Facebook video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh