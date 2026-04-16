Joana Quaye's emotional video has surfaced, showing bruises from alleged abuse by husband Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ)

The video follows a petition from Joana's lawyers to the IGP for updates on Joana's domestic violence complaint against RNAQ

Joana has already appealed the ruling on her divorce settlement, seeking a fair share of marital assets

A video has emerged online showing the face of Joana Quaye (née Coffie), the wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, after being allegedly battered by her husband during their time together.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ')s wife, Joana Quaye, accuses him of domestic abuse in a petition to the IGP. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @sweet_,maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed Joana in a visibly emotional state, wearing a patterned top and a beaded necklace.

She appears to be crying, with tears running down her face and slightly smudged eye makeup. Her expression suggests distress or sadness, and she rests her head on one hand, as if overwhelmed or exhausted.

At a point in the video, which was supposedly filmed during her time as the wife of RNAQ, she puckers up her mouth to show bruises.

While Joana is not heard speaking in the video, an inscription on it indicates that it was recorded after she was allegedly assaulted by RNAQ, and the bruises were the result of the physical attack.

Photo of RNAQ and Joana Quaye in an emotional state after one of the alleged instances of abuse (Culled from the video below). Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Joana Quaye's lawyers petition IGP over RNAQ abuse

It is not known exactly when the video was recorded. Still, it has reemerged after lawyers of Joana petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to demand updates on investigations into a domestic violence complaint she lodged against RNAQ.

In a detailed letter copied to the Ministry of Interior and the Gender Ministry, lead counsel, Godfred Dame, alleged that his client suffered repeated physical abuse during her marriage, including claims of being kicked, slapped, punched, and whipped whenever she confronted her husband over alleged infidelity.

He also cited allegations of sexual coercion and financial deprivation, stating that the abuse is supported by videoevidence and court records from the divorce proceedings.

According to the letter, the complaint was initially referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), which began investigations.

However, Dame raised concerns over what he described as a lack of progress, including an earlier complaint relating to an alleged attempt to forcibly damage a bedroom door in Dansoman, Accra, which he said has remained unresolved for nearly three years.

He is therefore requesting a formal update on the status of all investigations and the steps being taken to ensure justice is served, stressing that delays undermine public confidence in the handling of domestic violence cases in Ghana.

The petition pointed out that there were videos to prove the accusations of abuse against RNAQ.

Below is a Facebook post with the letter submitted by Joana Quaye’s lawyers to the police.

RNAQ's wife appeals divorce settlement judgment

The petition to the IGP follows Joana's appeal against an Accra High Court ruling on their divorce settlement delivered on January 20, 2026.

The fiercely debated ruling awarded Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH₵300,000 as alimony, a one-third share of their house in Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for their three children.

The award was far from what Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, had requested, which included GH₵50 million in compensation, along with other benefits.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana Quaye, sees her GH₵50 million settlement demand slashed during their appearance in court. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

RNAQ's wife has thus appealed the decision, with her lawyers contending that the High Court had failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.

The Court of Appeal is expected to determine whether the original judgment should be set aside and replaced with an equitable distribution of marital assets, including shares in companies allegedly founded during the marriage.

It cannot be determined whether the petition and the emergence of the alleged abuse video would affect the appeal in any way.

Watch the Instagram video of Joana Quaye alleged to have been assaulted by RNAQ:

RNAQ's kids' rich lifestyle emerges amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing the luxurious lifestyle of RNAQ's children had emerged amid the divorce settlement.

The video capturing private jet moments and fun moments of the children came after their mother had appealed a High Court ruling.

Source: YEN.com.gh