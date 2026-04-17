Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir on social media as he has released a fresh prophecy about Cristiano Ronaldo and the Ghana Black Stars

In a viral video, the clergyman stated that he saw the star player in the nation's team, claiming to have confirmed a dream by a netizen dated to December 2025

Ghanaians who came across the footage have been left in awe as they have shared their mixed reactions, with some making a comparison with Telvin Sowah's

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Prophet Clement Testimony has shaken the internet with a fresh Black Stars prophecy.

Prophet Clement Testimony hints at Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Black Stars as he drops a fresh prophecy. Image credit: Carlos Queiroz, Prophet Clement Testimony, Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on his Facebook page on April 17, the man of God shared a dream by a netizen, confirming the vision and sharing what he had seen in the spiritual realm.

According to Prophet Clement Testimony, way back in December 2025, he shared a prophecy which he believed triggered a social media user to release what he called a prophetic dream, claiming to have seen the Portuguese player among the Ghana Black Stars.

Confirming the supposed vision, Prophet Clement Testimony stated emphatically that he had seen the same, hailing himself as a “spiritual watcher”.

In his analysis, he claimed the new coach of the Black Stars, Carlos Queiroz, happens to be a Portuguese, just like Cristiano Ronaldo, which he may link him to the team.

Clearing the doubt about the performance of the nation's team, Prophet Clement Testimony asked Ghanaians to disregard any prophecy that says Ghana's footballers would play poorly in the anticipated 2026 World Cup.

According to him, from what he has seen in the spiritual realms, Ghana is likely to do extremely well. The spiritual prediction from Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir and triggered football lovers to react.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony is below:

Reactions to Clement Testimony's Black Stars prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Clement Testimony released the prediction of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Black Stars.

Samuel wrote: “We will get to what stage exactly, or we will bring the trophy to Ghana?”

Peterson wrote:

“Prophet Clement Testimony is ahead of time, and Prophet Tevin Sowah is time calculated and will get to this vision next week after his 21 days elapse. We bless these two powerful men of God.”

Stephen wrote:

“The prophet has spoken, it's done and sealed 🤐 🔥🔥🔥.”

Amos Newton wrote:

“Prophet Clement Testimony, the nation's watcher. Ghana is blessed to have you, sir. Papa, thank you for everything, but some of us would love to submit to your mentorship and tutelage, please. Any guidance on this?”

Addy Nelson wrote:

“If I'm appointed today as president, Prophet Clement Testimony will have an office in the ministry. All offices will seek counsel.”

Nana Boahen wrote: “Your prophecy contradicts Prophet Telvin's. Is it not the same God bringing the visions🤔🤔?”

Reynold wrote: “It's sealed by the Watchers, and nothing can charge it. believe it or leave it🔥🔥.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony prophesying about Dede Ayew is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony drops a spiritual prediction about Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Clement's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision he had about the Black Stars, claiming it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup.

He expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh