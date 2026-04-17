Hervé Renard has reportedly been sacked by Saudi Arabia just weeks before the 2026 World Cup, triggering huge reactions from Ghanaian fans

Some supporters are already urging the Ghana FA to make a dramatic U-turn by replacing Carlos Queiroz with the two-time AFCON-winning coach

Renard is now at the centre of fresh coaching speculation ahead of the global tournament, with eyes now on his next move

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Some Ghanaian football fans have reacted strongly on social media following reports that Hervé Renard has been dismissed as head coach of Saudi Arabia less than two months before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Per reports, Renard was informed on Friday, April 17, that he was no longer in charge of the Saudi national team, with the decision taking immediate effect.

Calls grow for Hervé Renard to replace Carlos Queiroz as Ghana boss for the 2026 World Cup after Saudi Arabia reportedly sacked the French boss. Image credit: Black Stars, Jan Kruger-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the move means the experienced Frenchman will not lead the Green Falcons at this summer’s tournament in North America.

Renard is one of the most respected international coaches of his generation, particularly in Africa. He famously guided Zambia to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title before winning the same competition with the Ivory Coast in 2015.

According to the BBC, his biggest World Cup moment came in Qatar 2022, when Saudi Arabia stunned eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in one of the most memorable upsets in tournament history.

Despite that famous result, Saudi Arabia failed to progress from the group stage after defeats to Poland and Mexico.

Renard later stepped down in March 2023 to become coach of the France women’s national team, before returning to Saudi Arabia in October 2024.

However, recent heavy losses in friendlies, including a 4-0 defeat to Egypt and a 2-1 loss to Serbia, reportedly increased pressure on his position.

Hervé Renard linked with Ghana job

Meanwhile, Renard’s name had previously been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Ghana job after Otto Addo’s reported dismissal in March.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) eventually appointed veteran Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz on April 13, 2026.

Following news of Renard’s Saudi exit, some Ghanaian fans returned to social media, calling on the GFA to make another dramatic managerial change and appoint the French tactician instead.

While the calls may be hilarious, it is clear that the French trainer is still admired by lots of Ghanaian fans.

Check out some of the comments on Facebook below.

Mori Cio said: ''Can't all Ghanaians contribute 10gh each to pay out our new coach contract and take this man to the World Cup?''

Mester Smart reacted: ''The Portuguese coach is yet to append his signature to any document. Let’s get him some token, terminate his imminent appointment and go for Herve.''

Sawan Dankyi also said: ''Look at Ghanaians, we should go for him.''

Derrick Mawuli wrote: ''Ghana should sign him right away since the current coach has only four months contract.''

Chris Afa also shared his opinion, writing: ''We can hire him as the head coach, assisted by our current BlackStar coach. If the current coach is unwilling to cooperate, then we take the advantage and sack him. Our situation will be the real "Hire and sack." NB: Coaches are hired to be sacked.''

Hervé Renard reportedly leaves his Saudi Arabia coaching role ahead of the World Cup. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, others dismissed the idea, insisting Queiroz should be given time to work with the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup, while backing the GFA to move for the Frenchman after the tournament.

Edward Asare commented: Let's get him post WC fast.''

Nana Yaw Okyere said: ''GFA still can approach him after the World Cup.

Renard reacts to Saudi sacking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hervé Renard has broken his silence after being dismissed as head coach of Saudi Arabia, ending his second spell with the Gulf nation in dramatic fashion.

Source: YEN.com.gh