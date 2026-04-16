Prophet Tabiri has got many talking after he reacted to the brouhaha involving Edwin Gyimah and his relatives

In a video, the prophet detailed the circumstances that could have led to the situation and advised the footballer not to return to that house

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the declaration made by Prophet Tabiri

The founder of Glory House Chapel International, Prophet Paul Tabiri, has caused a stir with his latest declaration regarding Edwin Gyimah’s dispute with his family.

Speaking in an interview, Prophet Tabiri, while reacting to the brouhaha surrounding Edwin and his family, stated that what has befallen Edwin Gyimah has a spiritual twist.

Prophet Paul Tabiri has advised Edwin Gyimah against returning to his eight-bedroom house. Photo source: Oyerepa Radio

Source: UGC

He said that in most instances, such unfortunate incidents often befall people who do not have proper spiritual fortification.

As a respected man of God, Prophet Tabiri advised the former Orlando Pirates defender not to return to the four-bedroom mansion but rather to start life afresh.

He stated his admonition was largely due to the issues Edwin Gyimah brought into the public domain and the vision the footballer claims to have had.

“I can advise him that the issues he just made public, he should not return to the house. Gyimah, if you believe in spiritual matters and know that something rules this world, in your own interest, start afresh. The downfall of a man is not his end.”

Edwin Gyimah's family dispute

Edwin Gyimah grabbed headlines on Thursday, April 9, 2026, after appearing on Oyerepa TV to complain about the actions of his relatives.

The 35-year-old ex-Orlando Pirates defender cried on the show and struggled to hold back tears while describing his predicament.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members had contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted had taken everything from him.

Auntie Naa's crew accompanies Edwin Gyimah and police officers to evict his family from his Obuasi residence. Photo source: Auntie Naa, The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Tabiri's claims stir reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared mixed opinions on the claims made by Prophet Tabiri regarding Edwin Gyimah and his family.

Joel G wrote:

“Life is spiritual indeed. Because of that, I stopped talking to my sister for more than 12 years. She later asked for forgiveness, but I can’t forgive her because I had good intentions for her and her children.”

Gee’s Textiles:

“Very true. He should not stay in the house; he should rent it, not sell it.”

user9093901949213 stated:

“Hello, please I have the same problem. Can’t I call you?”

user4733654591061 added:

“Hmmmm I’m even crying; my own sister did same to me ooh.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote:

“This message is very deep, but I want to ask if the prophet will assist Gyimah financially?”

Edwin Gyimah’s wife and children surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah’s wife and children appeared in a video shared by Auntie Naa on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

In the video, the footballer shared a heartwarming moment with his family at the residence of his father-in-law.

Source: YEN.com.gh