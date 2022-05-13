Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has expressed worry about the increase of foreigners who beg by roadsides in Ghana

In a post on Twitter, he lamented the issue and urged relevant institutions to work on mitigating the problem

A lot of people took notice of the post and also shared the same sentiments as Saddick and complained about the issue

In a Twitter post, popular Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has expressed concern about the increasing number of foreigners on the roadsides of the country's capital. He said the advent of these foreign beggars expanding in their numbers would pose a lot of problems in the country.

He described it as an eventual ''time bomb'' that will haunt the nation in future if proper care is not taken.

In the post, he went on to call on state bodies to look into the issue and find a solution to the problem as it is becoming a canker. Many Ghanaians were also worried and shared the same sentiments as Saddick.

as3_wagyimii__ Dropped some knowledge on the issue based on a talk show he watched and said:

I soak joy news wey Evans Mensah ask de customs den immigration bosses abt dis. Chairman say Ghana go sign sam ecowas agreement bi to accommodate such people fleeing from war den oppressions 4 their native states..we sack dem aa consequences dey..we den dem go dey here keep waa

AnimSammy, a fellow sports journalist, also expressed worry saying:

Very true , we would live to regret it one day if Authorities don’t act ASAP . The rate of aggression they use to beg or seek for cash in traffic will one day turn deadly . May God help us

@M3NSA___ also agreed the issue is a problem:

The madina foot bridge you no fit walk for there Them bunch for there pass Some have also started moving to the pokuase foot bridge

