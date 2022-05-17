A 23-year-old young lady has recently resorted to netizens to share some of her achievements at young age

In a post on Twitter, @dolanimi2 revealed that she celebrated her birthday, got married to her man and bagged her master's degree in the same week

@Udomingod commented: "God showed out for you this year, glory to God, congratulations to you, God is ever faithful"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An elated young lady has recently taken to social media to share some of the ways she has been blessed.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh had @dolanimi2 sharing that in the same week she successfully completed her postgraduate studies, married the love of her life and celebrated another year on earth.

Excited young lady with her man Photo credit: @Dolanimi2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"I turned 23, graduated with my master’s degree, and got married… All in one week! God really showed out for me this year "

Many social media users who saw her post shared in her joy and took to the comments section to celebrate her. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 5,000 retweets with 450 quote tweets and over 60,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@ehisdiame wrote:

Congratulations... God is great...this is an area am struggling... 28 years old, yet to complete my Master's degree because of strike and financial troubles.. May God show up for me too and others struggling

@Udomingod commented:

God showed out for you this year, drop the feminist title to your profile. There’s no feminists in Christ or feminists who continued in God’s favor as a feminist (no matter how you define it). All the same, glory to God, congratulations to you, God is ever faithful.

@UmorenJo replied:

Huge congratulations I know you'll enjoy married life. I graduated with my First Degree at 20. Looking to start my Masters soon at 23. I will finish by 25. Before 30, I should be called Dr. Umoren

From @fanaklaas1:

Married at 23??..,you shud be out there playing with other kids your age not marriage but guess you'll be playing at a later stage after divorce

@EdimaAdam commented:

I'm 21 and no hope for any of this soon,it's so heart breaking, congrats though.

Brilliant Lady Earns PhD at Age 27, Emerges Best Student, Many Celebrate Her as She Shares Cute Photo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady identified as Abisola Osoko-Fabunmi bagged a PhD in Marketing at the age of 27.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Abisola said she emerged as the best PhD student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83.

In her words: "Last week Friday, I was awarded a PhD degree in Marketing with specialization in Brand Equity, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Relationship Management. I emerged the best Phd student in Marketing with a CGPA of 4.83."

Source: YEN.com.gh