The government of Canada has imposed a 90-day travel ban on travellers from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan

The sweeping health measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Ebola virus ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

During the 90-day immigration ban, travel documents for affected nationals will not be processed by the authorities

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Canada has followed in the footsteps of its neighbours, the United States of America (USA), in imposing a travel ban on individuals intending to visit from three major African countries.

Concerns emerge as Canada temporarily bans visitors from three major African countries for 90 days due to the rise of the Ebola virus. Photo source: alvarez/Getty Images, Colors Hunter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government of Canada, through its Public Health Agency, announced the new sweeping border measures in a press release on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The news comes as a concern for Ghanaians and other African nationals looking to visit Canada as the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer.

Who will the Canada travel ban affect?

In a press release, the Canadian government announced a 90-day suspension of immigration for citizens travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan into their country.

As a result, the Canadian authorities will not process travel documents for residents of the three African countries from May 27, 2026, until the 90-day ban ends.

Individuals who previously had an approved temporary resident visa, electronic travel authorisation (eTA) or permanent resident visa will not be allowed to travel to Canada while their immigration document is suspended.

Why has Canada imposed 90-day travel ban?

According to the Canadian government, the new temporary 90-day immigration ban imposed on the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan forms part of measures to reduce the risk of the virus entering and spreading within their country ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The government has also implemented an additional measure which took effect from May 30, 2026, and will end on August 29, 2026.

During that period, Canadian citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals who have travelled to the three African countries within the previous 21 days and have no symptoms will be quarantined for 21 days.

The Trump-led US government is imposing a 30-day travel ban on nationals who have recently visited three African countries. Photo source: PS Photography/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those without a place for safe quarantine will also be provided with an appropriate location by the government.

Travellers with symptoms of the Ebola virus will be isolated at a hospital for further assessment.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, said:

"Canadians can be assured that their health and safety are our top priority. The measures we plan to introduce are necessary to protect Canadians and reinforce the integrity of our border against this threat to public health."

"We will continue to take proactive and decisive action in response to the emerging Ebola outbreak."

The Facebook video detailing the Canadian government's travel bans on the three African countries is below:

Ghana's health ministry cautions public on Ebola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's health ministry cautioned the public on the resurgence of the Ebola virus in some African countries in a notice.

The Ministry announced certain measures Ghanaians should take to improve hygiene and safeguard themselves from the deadly virus.

Source: YEN.com.gh