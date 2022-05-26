The true size of a wardrobe which was ordered online has been making massive waves on social media since a video of it popped up

A young man revealed that the wardrobe was purchased for GH₵70 and an aboboyaa was arranged for pick up but the size was extremely smaller than what had been aticipated

@ghreenfield_bikini commented: "Wardrobe in this Accra 70gh ? your money size they have brought you"

A video has recently surfaced online which has got many talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @ghanafuodotcom had an unidentified man sharing that a young man ordered a wardrobe online for Ghc70 and arranged for an aboboya to go pick it only to find out it was a completely different size.

The man narrating what happened admonished all to ensure that they check the sizing of things they buy online to avoid getting disappointed in the end.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,100 likes with over 90 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@appenteng wrote:

Im sorry you got duped but that is a cute Barbie wardrobe

@lady__priscilla wrote:

Ajeiiiii… But the cost of pickup will be more than the wardrobe… this life sef no balance

@mimis_extensions:

The person should dash it to me. I want to put my earrings inside

From @mario_derly:

Real definition of “what I ordered vrs what I got “

@ghreenfield_bikini commented:

Wardrobe in this Accra 70gh ? your money size they have brought you

Watch the full video linked below;

