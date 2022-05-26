A Ghanaian man who visited a local radio station revealed some magic tricks spiritualists use to deceive their victims

In the video, the young man exhibited practical examples of how these spiritualists operate and the techniques they use

The video made its way online, and many were surprised by how knowledgeable the young man was. Others shared how they were duped in a similar fashion

In a video that has been shared online, a young man has revealed some tricks self-acclaimed spiritualists, pastors and mallams use in defrauding people.

According to the man, they use all sorts of tricks to exhibit to clients that they have supernatural powers to gain their trust and then dupe them. The interviewer asked him to show some of how these tricks are performed, and he obliged.

In the first trick, the man sets water on fire. He asked the presenter to pour water on a handkerchief he was holding.

He shook the hanky a few times, and it got set ablaze he then said what he just did had no spiritual backing, but it was just a trick and that spiritualists use it to dupe people.

He went on to showcase another trick, this time, he held a book and asked the presenter to place a foreign object in it.

The presenter placed a paper on it. He closed the book and brought out money instead of the same paper. He had turned the book whiles the money was hidden in another leaf.

He again noted that spiritualists use similar gimmicks to deceive people they can produce a ton of money out of thin air. He said they were all lies.

The video caught many people's attention, and they had some interesting things to say.

Social Media Reactions

user9556845907329 shared his experience with the gimmick as he said:

A CERTAIN SO CALLED PASTOR DID THIS THING IN MY PRESENCE AND I THOUGHT HE HAS POWERS, EIIIIII

Samuel_Compton said he was familiar with the trick too and said

This is a trick i can do it

Qwueku also mentioned a bad experience he had in the past:

Them take chop my 1300gh err, at Nima

See video below:

