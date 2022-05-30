A young man has become the latest to fall victim to the 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco in the hairstyle department

In a video shared by the comic page, Krakshq, the man had wanted a blonde buzzcut with waves but got something different

Internet users have reacted to the now-trending video with amusement as they have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

While victims of botched hairstyles are often women due to the diverse styles they often wear, men are not left out either.

A young man has left many people amused after he shared his own experience with a barber.

In a video shared by the comic page, Krakshq, the young man is seen sharing a photo of what he wanted.

In the photo, a man is seen with a clean blonde cut featuring waves and a flawless fade.

However, what he got lacked both the clean fade and the waves as seen in the original.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

krakshq:

"You should have ordered the head instead."

muah_yorwah

"You sef see your head?"

__ekenedilichukwu:

"you want this hairstyle with your front hair line waving goodbye to the world? Lmao.. y’all need to coat your coat according to your size "

_fayeesha_:

"He should never take that head warmer off again what kind of shape is that?"

kayzbeatz:

"When stylist tell u 12k but u said u know a guy that can do it for 3k."

lady_fransec:

"Try grow your hairline make them fit give you the correct cut."

godbwitus:

"Why you no order the head follow?"

ghostblogger101:

"Wrong head for the haircut "

