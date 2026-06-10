Six family members lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Kampung Baru Penang Tunggal, Malaysia

The victims had collected a brand-new vehicle worth KSh 3,000,000 earlier that morning

Only one passenger survived the collision between the family car and an oncoming truck

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A tragic road accident in Kampung Baru Penang Tunggal, Malaysia, has claimed the lives of six family members just hours after they celebrated the acquisition of a brand-new car.

A tragic road accident kills six family members after celebrating their new car; only one survivor from the collision with a truck. Image credit: ABC News, Vanguard Allure

Source: UGC

The vehicle, valued at KSh 3,000,000, which is approximately GH₵ 269,883, was involved in a head-on collision with a truck.

The victims of the crash were identified as Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, Ahmad Fahim, Nora Mhd Husin, Jamaliah, and Sannusi.

The family, according to reports by Tuko, was reportedly travelling together to visit their late father's grave when the incident occurred.

"This morning, they were so excited to collect the car. We even managed to take photos with the new vehicle, including my child, who was eager to ride in it. I never imagined everything would change in the blink of an eye," A bereaved family member shared.

A Facebook video capturing the final moments of the car before the crash has circulated widely online.

Investigators allege that the driver, Ahmad Syafiq, dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve directly into the oncoming lane.

Emergency services confirmed that out of the seven occupants inside the newly acquired car, only one passenger managed to survive the impact.

The devastating event has left the surrounding community in deep mourning.

Ohemaa Corny opens up about a terrifying road accident after being hit by a car. Image credit: Ohemaa Conny

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Corny recounts dangerous road accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that content creator Ohemaa Conny opened up about a frightening accident she suffered in the Netherlands shortly after arriving in the country.

Speaking during a TikTok Live conversation with popular streamer OK Elvis, Ohemaa Conny recounted how what started as a normal outing with her mother nearly turned tragic.

According to her, the incident happened a day after she arrived in the Netherlands. She explained that she had stepped out to buy food and was being escorted by her mother when the accident occurred.

Source: YEN.com.gh