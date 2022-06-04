Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright recently had a hangout with Jamaican athletics star Usain Bolt as she marked her birthday.

Bibi Bright turned celebrated her birthday on Friday, June 3. Born in 1986, Bibi clocked the age of 36 years.

After sharing photos on social media to celebrate, Bibi had a night to climax her special day. YEN.com.gh understands this night out happened in Barbados where she met Bolt.

Bibi Bright celebrated her 36th birthday in Barbados Photo source: @bibibright

In videos she shared on her Instagram page, Bibi is seen dressed in made from a leopard print material. Bolt, on the other hand, wore an all-white outfit.

Standing side-by-side in what looked like a nightclub, Bibi Bright and Usain Bolt seemed to be having a hearty chat.

The last of the videos had KiDi's Touch It being played at the venue. Excited after hearing the song, Bibi tried to tell everybody who was around her it was a song from Ghana.

Sharing the videos, Bibi indicated that she celebrated her birthday with the fastest man in the world.

@Birthday celebration with the FASTEST man in the whole wiase! @usainbolt we dey yuh! ❤️❤️ Thanks to y’all for your best wishes. Love y’all ❤️," she said.

