In a video, a dental surgeon Dr Louisa Setekla who is also the wife of Dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has given out some important information regarding dental health to the general public.

Having recently joined TikTok, she has put the platform to great use giving solid advice on healthy living and well being.

She said brushing right after meals does more harm than good as the acids produced by the foods we eat tend to wear away the protective enamel, and during meals, the acid level gets heightened, leaving the teeth in a vulnerable state.

Dr Louisa also said the body naturally has its own way of returning the high acid levels in the mouth to their normal state.

She said the saliva is responsible for washing away food particles away and restoring balance to the enamel; hence brushing right after meals means that you are attacking the enamel in its most vulnerable state as you are likely to brush it right off. So, it is best to wait a while after eating before brushing your teeth.

Brief Bio Of Dr Louisa

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla is a Ghanaian dentist and philanthropist known for her big heart and charitable works. She is the wife of famous dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

She had her education at SOS Herman College and studied dental surgery at KNUST. Dr Louisa has two lovely children with her husband of 5 years.

