Lauraine Ghartey, the latest lawyer in town has recently opened up about her journey to passing her Ghana Bar exams

In an emotional post, the young lady recounted that she sat for the exams two good times and failed on both counts

She recently bagged a master's degree in International Business from York University and has passed the Bar exams on the third attempt as well

An elated Ghanaian young lady by the name of Lauraine Ghartey has recently taken to social media to celebrate finally rising above the storms on her journey to becoming a lawyer.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Lauraine had her sharing that she unfortunately sat for the Ghana Bar exams and failed on two occasions. She then decided to move to the Kumasi campus to try her luck for the last time.

Lauraine posing on her graduation gown and with her family Photo credit: Lauraine Ghartey/LinkedIn

"After two failed attempts at passing the Ghana Bar exam at both the Greenhill and Makola campuses, I packed my bags and headed to the Kumasi Campus as my last resort", she wrote.

While preparing for the next exams, she realized the need to have a backup plan in place and through the counsel of her aunty, she applied for a master's degree in International Business at the York University, Osgoode Hall Law School and gained admission.

According to Lauraine, her classes were all online thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and that afforded her the extra time to prepare for her last round of the Ghana Bar exams.

"In December 2020, i was called to the Ghana Bar; a few months later, a Masters in International Business Law from York University - Osgoode Hall Law School was bagged", she shared joyfully.

The latest lawyer in town used the opportunity to thank her family, friend, former school makes and every individual who played vital role in academic her journey.

