Ghanaian Youtuber Wode Maya has once again done an act of kindness after fulfilling a promise he made to a school in Ho

The popular Youtuber donated some sewing machines to the Garment Technology Centre, a fashion school in the Volta region

The generous young man said the donation was done out of a promise he made to the school sometime back

Berthold Kobby Winkler is a famous Ghanaian Youtuber. He is popularly known as Wode Maya, and he is doing a lot for the African community.

He has dubbed 2022 as a year of charity work, and he is definitely living up to his goal. Wode Maya has done a lot of charitable work throughout the year and continues to do more.

He recently raised $10,000 for a school project. He is back in the news for yet another act of kindness. He has donated some industrial sewing machines to a fashion school in Ho.

He says he made the donation in fulfillment of a promise he made to the school. Sharing pictures of the event on social media, he said:

2 months ago I pledged to support this fashion design training school for young women in the Volta region of Ghana with sewing machines & today I honored my promise

Wode Maya, upon visiting the fashion center, presented five industrial sewing machines to the center's manager.

He also gave the center two additional machines on behalf of two US-based Ghanaians, Mr. Francis Opoku and Mr Boateng Kofi Adjena.

Wode Maya looked very excited as he made the donation and took some wonderful pictures with the students at the center and the staff.

Social Media Praises Wode Maya

Theodore A Ativor said:

Well done Sir Wodemaya , keep up the good work. You shall reap the fruits of your labor of love. God bless you.

Kwaku Whetstone commented:

You're doing God's work Wode Maya! More blessings coming your way.

Kanini Kaseo also said:

You are one of the few who are preaching the real true Gods Ministry! Wengine ni #mwiru

Wode Maya: Ghanaian YouTuber Unveils 5-Bedroom Mansion Worth $1m for Creatives; Video Emerges

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about Wode Maya's incredible mansion. Content creator Wode Maya has unveiled his new magnificent mansion, reportedly worth $1 million.

The Ghanaian YouTuber has disclosed that the five-bedroom edifice will serve as a creative hub for other content creators.

The pioneering YouTuber invited bloggers, vloggers, and online influencers to the housewarming party.

