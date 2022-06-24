A young lady has advised men against spending on women who demand money from them on a Twitter post. Her opinion got mixed reactions

vsop5050 felt it was not the responsibility of young men to take care of their girlfriends' financial needs

Her tweet went viral and stirred a huge debate about a man's financial responsibility in a relationship and whether he is to spend on his woman or not. Peeps gave their views

In a tweet that has gone viral, a woman has advised young men against spending on demanding women. She says the only thing a man is supposed to provide a lady is love and respect.

So, according to her, guys are not obligated to give money to ladies when they ask them for it as it is not their duty.

Photo: Lady and man having a conversation Source: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Her sentiments have brought about a massive debate on the topic as many ladies disagreed with her and men, on the other hand, agreed with her.

Some women claim that men are built to be providers and must perform financial duties in a relationship.

At the same time, the other school of taught felt women in the modern world are supposed to be independent and not demand money from a man.

YEN.com.gh compiled some exciting comments from the heated debate.

IderaBaby disagreed with the author of the post's sentiments as she said:

It's okay not to ask a man for money, but what else has he got to offer in the relationship, if I tell you that I need a man, i need someone dah will protect and provide not someone that'll not do anything and still be askn you for money on top

Ji wordman also said:

The role of a man is to protect and provide. At least it was when relationships lasted. Now of course there is all this talk of independence and equality but the proof is in the pudding. If you are her man protect and provide and demand feminine roles from her too. Longevity

Ibim Prince agreed with the tweet as he said:

The primary need of lady are protection, love and attention. Every other thing is secondary. Ladies consider money this days because of failure of father's in taking care of their others, hence they look for a guy that act as a father to them.

mapetlamoloto dropped his two cents on the matter

It must go both ways he can only ask for live & respect if he is demanding other things, he can be shown the door to go ask at a relevant place isn't fair

